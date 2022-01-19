Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 457,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,943. The company has a market capitalization of $442.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

