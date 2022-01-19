NS Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,632 shares during the period. Yandex comprises 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 78,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,021. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

