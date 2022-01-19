Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $46.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.77.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

