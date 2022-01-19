RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.97. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,184. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.20.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

