Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.42. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5,242 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $730.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.