GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.85. GoHealth shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 5,686 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $846.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $4,926,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.