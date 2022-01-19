Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,133. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

