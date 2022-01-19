Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,013 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 424.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.61. The company had a trading volume of 683,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.