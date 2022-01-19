HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.96.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,579 shares of company stock valued at $41,007,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.47. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -269.46 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

