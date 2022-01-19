Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 57,698 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,698 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.