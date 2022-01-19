Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 4,485 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 66,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,395,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,594,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture stock opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.