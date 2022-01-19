Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 68,515 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.