Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE UHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.