Capital One Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 395,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,697,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

