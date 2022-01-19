Capital One Financial Corp Has $525,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

HON stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.76. 28,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

