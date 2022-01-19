Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 703,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

