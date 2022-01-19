Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 703,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
