Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 11,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

