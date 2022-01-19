Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 12,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $665.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

