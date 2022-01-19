Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 162,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,616,981 shares.The stock last traded at $4.62 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,593,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

