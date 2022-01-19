Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.44 million.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CCRN stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 16,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

