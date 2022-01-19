Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. 628,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

