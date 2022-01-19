The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,125,403. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 48,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,017. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

