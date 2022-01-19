Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,537. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

