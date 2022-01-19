Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 1,477 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,073. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

