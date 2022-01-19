Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 753,364 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,364 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $213,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 76,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,913. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

