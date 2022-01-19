T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.