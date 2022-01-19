Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $516.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.