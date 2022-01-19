Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 562,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 290,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Chevron by 20.8% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 326,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,201 shares of company stock valued at $46,051,281. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

