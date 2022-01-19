Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

