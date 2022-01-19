PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after purchasing an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

