Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 64,850 Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,951. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

