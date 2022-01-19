ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Raised by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICU Medical accounts for about 2.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $215.30. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,376. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

