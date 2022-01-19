Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

