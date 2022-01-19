Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 141,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886,109. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

