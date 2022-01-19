Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up about 4.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

