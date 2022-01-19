Full18 Capital LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.74. 1,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

