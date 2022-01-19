Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Holdings Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $35,240,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 18,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,961. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.