Full18 Capital LLC Decreases Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

