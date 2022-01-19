Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 631.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

OIH traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.61. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.19. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.89 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

