Full18 Capital LLC Buys 15,043 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $151.99. 14,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.