Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $111,806,230 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.55. 147,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

