NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Full18 Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,210 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 2.1% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of NCR worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

