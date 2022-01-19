Full18 Capital LLC Purchases 95,822 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,822 shares during the period. Patria Investments comprises about 1.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Patria Investments worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,054,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,904. The firm has a market cap of $855.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

