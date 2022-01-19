NS Partners Ltd Acquires 61 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $298.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,919. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

