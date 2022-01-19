McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,396,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,192. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

