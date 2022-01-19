Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,854. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.