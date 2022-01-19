iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 60,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,007,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,628,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 146,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $109.31. 118,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.