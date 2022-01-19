Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 15,259 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.19% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,831. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

