Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,406 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.