HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.43, but opened at $65.02. HCI Group shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 193 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.